Ozark's golf team repeated as Central Ozark Conference champions, winning Monday's COC Tournament by 16 strokes over runner-up Carthage at the Carthage Golf Course.
Ozark totaled a 336, while Carthage had a 352.
Ozark's Maddie Greenlee was third individually with a 79. Georgia Fraser was fifth with an 83. Elizabeth Freeman and Maddie Jenkins tied for seventh with an 87 and Oliva Hanks was 10th with a 92.
Nixa was eighth with a 457. The Lady Eagles' Kailey Tate was 31st with a 113.
