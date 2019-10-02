Nixa's softball team jumped out to a seven-run lead en route to an 8-5 triumph over Republic on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles led 8-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning. They scored in five of the first six innings.
Maya Herman was 2-for-4 with a home run, Katie Faulk banged out four hits, Maya Herman had three hits and Phoebe Gardner and Ellie Osborne both added a pair of hits.
Herman has eight hits in her last 12 at-bats tp raise her batting average to .419. Faulk is batting .411.
Nixa (8-11 overall and 3-4 in the COC) has won four of its last five games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.