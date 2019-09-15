Maya Herman and Ellie Osborne both banged out three hits in the Nixa softball team’s 6-2 triumph over Poplar Bluff at the Ozark’s Fall Festival over the weekend.
The Lady Eagles were 1-4 in the tourney.
Nixa (4-6) pounded out 14 hits against Poplar Bluff. Herman drove in two runs to up her team-high RBI total to 11. Katie Faulk and Emma Vincent both had a pair of hits and winning pitcher Maddy Meirerer scattered five hits.
The Lady Eagles lost to Ray-Pec 10-2, fell to Eureka 12-2, were edged by Richmond 7-3 and bowed to Rolla 16-2.
Faulk was 7-for-15 in the five games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.