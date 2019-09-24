Ozark golf

Ozark's girls golf team poses with its plaque from the Carl Junction Tournament on Monday.

 Ozark golf photo

Georgia Fraser led Ozark's girls golf team to the Carl Junction Tournament team championship Monday.

The Lady Tigers finished first with a 355.

Fraser was in the top five individually with an 81. Elizabeth Freeman had an 89, Maddie Jenkins a 92, Maddie Greenlee a 93 and Olivia Hanks a 103.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.