Georgia Fraser led Ozark's girls golf team to the Carl Junction Tournament team championship Monday.
The Lady Tigers finished first with a 355.
Fraser was in the top five individually with an 81. Elizabeth Freeman had an 89, Maddie Jenkins a 92, Maddie Greenlee a 93 and Olivia Hanks a 103.
