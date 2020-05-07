Logan Brewer's timing has been right and he's known the right guy at the right time.
Brewer's recruiting trail concluded the first weekend of March, when he made a visit to Missouri Valley. Of course, had the Ozark senior offensive lineman waited until the next weekend to travel to Marshall, he would have only seen a closed campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been a crazy time, but I lucked out," Brewer said.
Brewer didn't need any more time to make up his mind on the Vikings, giving Missouri Valley a verbal commitment. He'll hold a signing ceremony at his home later this month.
Brewer becomes the first Ozark football player from this year's senior class to choose to continue his career to the college level.
"I can’t wait to play another four years of football," he said. "That’s been my goal ever since kindergarten. Hopefully, we can be all done with the coronavirus and get back to playing football. I might get to play on my high school field again."
Indeed, Missouri Valley is slated to host fellow Heart Of America Athletic Conference foe Evangel this year, but will travel to Ozark to face the Crusaders in 2021.
Ozark senior fullback Max Schilling also considered Missouri Valley, but will not play football while attending Nebraska.
Missouri Valley has endured losing seasons each of the past three years, but is a traditional NAIA playoff qualifier.
"The atmosphere there is incredible. The football culture there, I want to be a part of," Brewer said. " The facilities are top-notch. They have a new weight room. I love the coaches and the program."
Brewer has also had a very high opinion of a friend's weight room. Even with all health and fitness centers closed during quarantine efforts for the coronavirus, Brewer was allowed access behind closed doors to work out.
"I know a guy who owns a gym in Springfield, so I haven’t missed working out," Brewer said. "He't got every dumb bell and barbell you can imagine. I’ve been fortunate."
Missouri Valley coaches have told the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Brewer they would like him to beef up to 250 pounds. He's optimistic his transition to college ball will be one he can handle, noting there are similarities in the responsibilities of the right guard in Ozark's offense and Missouri Valley's offense.
"They’ve got a quick guard on the right side and a strong guard on the left side," Brewer said. "They run a spread. But they like the quick guard to move and pull, like our offense at Ozark."
Brewer's plans are to be a pre-med major, with ambitions of a career in physical therapy.
"It’s going to be crazy, being a pre-med major and playing football," he said. "I’m not going to have any free time. It’s going to be all school and football. At least I can’t get in trouble that way. I’m pretty disciplined, studying every night for tests and making sure I get all my homework turned in. My Mom pushes me. I’m going to have to learn to study without her being around."
