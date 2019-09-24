Nixa's tennis team whipped Neosho 8-1 Monday, with Anna Martens and Morgan Ansley not dropping a game in singles or doubles.
Martens won 8-0 at No. 4 singles and Ansley won 8-0 at No. 6 singles. They teamed for an 8-0 victory at No. 3 doubles.
Nixa 8, Neosho 1
Singles — (N) Megan Brassard def (Neo) Sarah Werner 8-4; (N) Arabella Cosgrove def (Neo) Emily Mitchell 8-6; (N) Kiersten Bybee def (Neo) Michelle Lindsay 8-5; (N) Anna Martens def (Neo) Gabrielle McCauley 8-0; (N) Ellie Martens def (Neo) Samantha Ortiz 8-4; (N) Morgan Ansley def (Neo) Rylee Marion 8-0
Doubles — (N) Brassard/Bybee def (Neo) Werner/Mitchell 8-4; (Neo) Lindsay/McCauley def (N) Cosgrove/E. Martens 8-6; (N) A. Martens/Ansley def (Neo) Ortiz/Marion 8-0
