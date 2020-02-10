A good litmus test for southwest Missouri basketball fans is whether they can name another player besides Aminu Mohammed for defending Class 2 state champion Springfield Greenwood.
Mohammed, of course, dominates the conversation relating to anything going on at Greenwood. He was voted the Missouri Gatorade Player of The Year as a sophomore last season and is ranked among the nation's elite prep players.
But the Jays have role players who, contrary to popular opinion, actually can do more than pass to Mohammed.
"There would be pros and cons," Clever guard Blaze Akins said when asked about what it would be like to play alongside Mohammed. "Credibility can be a problem. A lot of people around school said they're a one-man team. Aminu pretty much scores anywhere he wants to and whenever he wants to. But they’re a pretty well-rounded team (Tommy) Pinegar is a great 3-point shooter and (Grant) Harper can find anyone he wants and can drive. I don’t think they get enough credit."
Area hoopsters have seen enough of Mohammed and Greenwood to have a good gauge on the Jays. Spokane split two games with Greenwood last season. Billings bowed to the Jays 84-53 at the Pierce City Invitational in early December and again 91-70 two weeks later. Ozark fell to the Jays 51-47 at the Blue & Gold Tournament. Clever couldn't keep pace with Greenwood in an 85-68 loss week.
Chadwick will host Greenwood on Friday.
Like Akins, Clever coach Luke Brosius said it's a mistake for anyone to discount the contributions of the players surrounding Mohammed.
"Pinegar can shoot with anybody in southwest Missouri and (Harper) is really good, too," Brosius said. "They have some nice pieces around (Mohammed). (Kaden Stuckey), who is a freshman, is a presence inside. (Ryan Gibbons and Nic Burri), if you leave them open, they’re going to hit shots and they’re going to have open looks because of who they have around them."
Next season, Greenwood will welcome Victory Naboya, a 6-foot-8 center who, like Moahammed, is from Washington D.C. Naboya is ineligible to play at the varsity level this winter and thus is terrorizing the Jays' jayvee opponents.
Nixa guard Josh Mason realizes his role would change dramatically if he had Mohammed as a teammate. He said he would be willing to adapt to being a pass-first point guard.
"If I had that kid as a teammate, we’d try to be running fast breaks every time," Mason said. "I would be looking for him everywhere under the rim and for him to clean up on the boards. What is he averaging, 25 rebounds a game? I don’t think there would be cons to that. It’s a team sport. I like to get my points. But we could still mesh and figure out a way to work together while looking for each other."
Of course, playing alongside Mohammed gives his teammates a better chance than most to once again be playing for a state championship next month.
"That would be a pro," Akins said.
