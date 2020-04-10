Following Governor Parson’s announcement Thursday of school closures statewide for the remainder of this school year, the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) announced the cancellation of all remaining spring sports events.
“This decision is very difficult for all involved especially given the impact it will have on our students, parents, coaches, teachers, and administrators throughout the state,” said MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn. “We thank all of the participants, the coaches/directors/advisors, the administrations, the parents, and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion, and effort to these events.”
The biggest impact of this decision will be felt by seniors, who have exhausted their eligibility without taking the field, court or course this spring since practices were suspended March 13.
“To our senior participants, we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures,” Urhahn said. “While this is a difficult ending, the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime.”
“The MSHSAA office thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process,” Urhahn added.
