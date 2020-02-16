One could forgive John Perry, during his introductory press conference as Nixa’s new football coach last month, for mispronouncing the last name of Webb City coach John Roderique.
Perry plans to know plenty about Roderique as soon as possible. No doubt Roderqiue, one of the genuine good guys of prep sports and of course a 12-time state champion with the Cardinals, will be happy to meet with Perry, a state champion coach himself in his Mississippi native.
“If you really want to be good at something, you’ve got to find people who are really good at what they do and attach yourself to them,” Perry said while revealing his intentions to visit and learn all he can from Roderique.
Perry's ego is such that he openly admits to patterning much of what he did as the head coach at his alma mater in Pearl, Mississippi, from lessons learned from the likes of Bobby Hall and Marcus Boyles.
Hall was 309-106 in 38 years as a coach in Mississippi and Boyles is 288-66 in 27 years coaching that included a stop at Pearl.
“I’ve had some absolute rock-star mentors who the good Lord put in front of my face,” Perry said. “My two mentors are the two best coaches in the state of Mississippi, Bobby Hull and Marcus Boyles. I’ve been able to be around really good folks.
“If you want to be good, find somebody good and follow them and copy them,” he added. “I don’t have original ideas and thoughts. But I do know how to copy great people.”
Perry added that his mother deserves mention among his mentors. He credits her for his consistent, daily work ethic.
“I grew up with a mom who for her first 20 years of being a nurse she never missed a day,” he said. “That’s a sign of toughness. When you’re raised by people who do things a certain way, that rubs off on you.”
Perry amassed a record of 107-48 in 12 seasons as the head coach at Pearl. He led Pearl to the Class 6A state championship in 2017, a state runner-up finish in 2016 and four regional championships and was the Mississippi Class 6A Coach Of The Year in 2016 and 2017.
Perry’s career record as a head coach is 148-68. He also was a head coach at Kosciusko, Mississippi. He has had only two losing seasons in 17 years as a head coach.
Looking ahead, Perry actually didn’t initially apply for the Nixa job when it was posted. He applied upon the recommendation of a coaching friend who had interviewed for the position.
“I had not chased any job or anything. It was a friend who interviewed for the job and he called me on a Saturday and said I can't stop thinking about you for some reason," Perry told WAPT-TV in Jackson, Mississippi.
Perry takes over a Nixa program that was 5-6 last fall and hasn’t enjoyed a winning season since 2016. He has no inhibitions of the new challenges awaiting him with the Eagles. In fact, he relishes the prospect and finds it as revitalizing as any aspect of his profession.
“The first three or four years of taking over a program are the absolute best,” said Perry, who was 9-3 in both his first season at Kosciusko and Pearl. “You go in and are responsible for the entire (program), that’s exciting. I try not to be complacent. I try to alway gets up and be better than I was the day before.”
