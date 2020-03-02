When Ozark coaches, players and fans picture a District basketball setting, the Tigers and Lady Tigers haven't thought of Lebanon.
For the first time in quite some time, Ozark is not preparing to play the likes of Kickapoo, Branson and Parkview at Districts. Ozark and Nixa have been paired in the same District most years, but were split up as recently as two years ago.
While Nixa went west to Neosho for Class 5 District 12 in 2018, Ozark is going east for Class 5 District 10 in Lebanon this week. The Lady Tigers (20-6) are a No. 1 seed and face Waynesville (4-17) on Monday in first-round play, while the Tigers (16-10), who also are a No. 1 seed, play Waynesville (12-12) on Tuesday in first-round action.
The District also includes the host Yellowjackets and Glendale.
Coach Mark Schweitzer doesn't think Ozark's new District locale should have an effect on its intensity level.
"If we're a good team, we will play with intensity," Schweitzer said. "The teams we are playing are going to play with intensity. Their seasons are on the line, just like our is. If we're a good team, we'll bring our best energy and intensity."
Ozark's District foes in most season have included fellow COC schools or OC schools the Tigers and Lady Tigers annually see in regular-season play. Ozark does include Glendale on its schedule most seasons, but doesn't have the same history playing Waynesville and Lebanon.
"It's going to be different," Tigers guard Kyle Flavin said. "We haven't seen most of those teams. We played Waynesville in junior high, but have never played Lebanon.
"You play whoever is in front of you," guard Ethan Whatley added.
Ozark's boys and girls each fell short in their pursuit of a COC championship, as Nixa and Joplin shared the boys title and Carl Junction ran the table on the girls side. But the Tigers and Lady Tigers both have been deemed heavy favorites by most in the know.
Schweitzer hardly expects an easy tourney trail
"I expect the same type of Class 5 competition we've seen," Schweitzer said. "There is more parity than what people think there is. Our kids are going to have to play well to win. (Lebanon) has got a really good coach who is very methodical. I expect Glendale to bring their best. Waynesville has some big, athletic kids inside and they switch up their zones."
On the boys side, the District's most acclaimed player is Lebanon guard Quentin Shelton.
"Shelton is probably one of the best players in the area," Schweitzer said. "He has scored over 2,000 points. Their coach is going to make sure his kids get Quentin shots."
"He's a really good player," Flavin added. "I've seen him at the Blue & Gold Tournament and some AAU tournaments. He's a pure scorer. We're going to have to figure a way to slow him down, if we get the chance to play them."
Schweitzer feels Ozark's schedule has the Tigers prepared for the post-season.
"I'd put our schedule up against anybody's and argue that ours is one of the toughest around here," he said. "We did that to get them ready for the end of the season. We've got to pick ourselves back up and be ready to perform. I think our kids ready to go. They want to prove they're a good team."
