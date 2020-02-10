All four members of Nixa’s 400-yard freestyle relay knew shortly after the SWMO Swimming & Diving Championships that Ellie Jett had recorded their fastest split Saturday, except Jett herself.
She was made aware by her Lady Eagles cohorts that she had been clocked in 56.82 seconds to help Nixa post a personal-record of 3:51.75 and finish second.
“I’m surprised and excited. To do that means a lot to me,” Jett said. “I was thinking, ‘Today is the day, it’s our last meet of the season (before State). We’ve been working so hard all season and it culminated right here. This was our time, we did it, we pulled it off. It’s a feeling of elation.”
The foursome of Jett, Ellie Turnbull, Sloane Lawson and Payge Plank beat their previous best by two seconds.
“I was feeling really nervous,” said Lawson, the lone senior among the group. “I went to talk to (coach Pete Hill) and he said, ‘This is your last race, it’s your senior year, so put 100 percent into it.’”
Nixa maintained its spot in second place throughout the race. Kickapoo was first with a 3:47.04 and Summit third with a 3:52.74.
“Kickapoo was pretty far gone. Central and Summit were close to us,” Plank said. “I wanted to finish it out and hold our place. They had swam so good, so it was on me to finish it.I feel I do pretty good under pressure. You have to do good, there’s no other option.”
"The Nixa girls swam phenomenal," coach Pete Hill said. "We said, 'Let's go and race with Kickapoo,' and they did. It was a great race."
The Lady Eagles share a strong bond.
“This season has been an incredible experience,” Lawson said. “The team is a family live we’ve never had before. I trust them entirely. I don’t get up and say, Oh dang, I hope Ellie doesn’t mess it up.’ We know everyone is going to give it everything they have.”
Looking ahead to State, the foursome is optimistic they have further room to improve.
“I want to drop 2 seconds at State and I think everyone has the goal to drop about a second,” Lawson said. “We’re hoping for a 3:47 at State. You know at State that there’s nothing else left. I love that feeling. You know at that point you’re going to perform and put it all out there.
“Everything is different at State, there’s so much pressure,” Jett aded. “You’re thinking, ‘This is what we have trained for, we have come here for this moment.’ You get in the water and go.”
Nixa's Abby Rock and Lillie Blevins were third and fourth and made State auto cuts in diving.
(0) comments
