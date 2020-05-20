Turns out Logan Tyler was able to get a glimpse of his future teammates while watching his former teammates in the Sun Bowl this past season.
Tyler, a 2016 Nixa grad, announced via Twitter this month his plans to transfer from Florida State to Arizona State for his senior year. The Sun Devils beat the Seminoles 20-14 on New Year's Eve.
Tyler did not suit up for that game, after being suspended from the Seminoles last September for a violation of team rules related to a DUI arrest. He was involved in a three-month DUI investigation by Talahassee, Florida, police that eventually led to his arrest in November.
He entered the NCAA transfer portal in October and will be immediately eligible as a Sun Devil this year.
In Tyler's only action in 2019, he punted seven times and averaged 44.0 yards and had five kickoffs result in touchbacks, as Florida State lost to Boise State.
Tyler's career at Florida State saw him handle the punting and kickoff duties for the Seminoles for all of the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons.
He set a single-season school record with 82 punts and led the ACC with an average punt of 43.2 yards in 2018. Of his 51 kickoffs, 37 were touchbacks. He was named Florida State's 'Special Teams MVP.'
Tyler averaged 40.3 yards per punt in 2016 and 43.2 yards per punt in 2017. He ranks second in school history with 8,879 punt yards and fourth with a 42.5 yards-per-punt norm.
Tyler booted a 53-yard field-goal against Boston College as a freshman. He was 1-of-2 on field-goal attempts for his Seminoles career.
During the tweet announcing his transfer, Tyler gave thanks to Florida State: "I will forever be grateful to everyone who has made my time at Florida State University as special as it has been. Thank you Nole Nation for everything."
At Arizona State, Tyler figures to replace Michael Turk, who declared for the NFL Draft this offseason, but was not drafted and remains unsigned. Turk averaged 46.0 yards per punt last year.
Arizona State was 8-5 in 2019 and is coached by former Chiefs head coach Herm Edwards. The Sun Devils' special teams coach and associated head coach is Shawn Slocum.
