Nixa grad Dean Deetz will hold the distinction of being involved in one of the final player transactions during the Jeff Luhnow era as the Houston Astros’ general manager. Deetz was designated for assignment by the Astros on Thursday.
Only four days later on Monday, Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were fired by the Astros in lieu of the club’s sign stealing scandal.
The final transaction by the Astros on Luhnow’s watch involved them avoiding arbitration and awarding a one-year contract to shortstop Carlos Correa on Friday.
Houston can hold on to Deetz by returning him to its 40-man roster within seven days of its DFA announcement. If not, the Astros must trade him or waive him within the same seven-day span. If waived, in order for Deetz to be outrighted to one of the Astros' minor league teams, he would have to clear waivers from all other MLB teams.
The 26-year-old Deetz was an 11th-round draft choice by the Astros in 2014. He made it to the big leagues in 2018 and pitched 3.1 innings as a September call-up, after posing a 0.79 ERA for Triple-A Round Rock.
Deetz’s 2019 numbers at Triple-A Fresno included a 2-0 W-L record, 7.15 ERA, 51 strikeouts and 37 walks in 34 innings.
Deetz was 31-18 with a 3.85 ERA over his six-year minor-league career with Houston.
The Astros were forced to make a move with their 40-man roster following the acquisition of pitcher Austin Pruitt from the Tampa Bay Rays.
