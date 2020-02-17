Ryan Retone had no idea a few months back that he was about to embark on what he’s now hoping he’ll do the rest of his life.
The Nixa sophomore was happy to oblige when approached about doing color commentary for Nixa’s streaming of games on CityLink TV. He was eventually shifted to a play-by-play role. Little did he know he would take to it so naturally.
“I played basketball my entire life and chose not to play it this year. But I wanted to stay in it somehow,” Retone said. “When (Nixa Live Production Advisor Jordan Burns) came to me with the opportunity to stream the games, I thought it was definitely something for me. I jumped at it. Now I want to make it a career.”
Retone and many of his cohorts who work either in front of and/or behind the cameras for the production of games are also getting a head start on a possible degree in college and/or a professional career.
“I’ve been looking at college for journalism degrees,” said Trey Hartwell, who provides color commentary. “Maybe I can do this for ESPN, CBS Sports or something like that one day.”
Nixa began streaming games on a limited and tape-delayed basis in 2015, but amped up its production considerably and started going live last fall during football season. Since then, the media/live production club has been streaming games home and away.
Nixa Athletics Director Brandon Clark has been thrilled with the progression of the production club, noting it has turned into a class.
“We have partnered with Niles Media Group,” Clark said. “They do a lot of ESPN3 broadcasts. They’re(training) our kids and taking them through the progression of what it means to put on a professional presentation. It’s going to raise the level of professionalism for our group.
“Also, (Niles Media Group) has told us our students could go to college and immediately get a job either working for them or their university,” he added. “There’s a high demand to do this. For several of the students, this is what they want to do. I’m happy we can provide this for them. We’re trying to give our kids real-world experience right now.”
“The kids are happy in what they’re doing and I can see that,” athletic communications coordinator Alex Stein added. “They’re getting a head start on their careers and it seems like they’re enjoying it.”
Preston Roesslet, who serves as senior director, has earned kudos for putting the entire production together. He has found handling much of the behind-the-scenes work to be enlightening.
“It’s so much fun and I’ve learned so much,” Roesslett said. “Before I started, I knew absolutely nothing about this. Now, I can create videos, use all the Adobe products and run a camera. I control most of the graphics and which cameras are seen. With our new TriCaster, I’ve learned how to use professional hardware.”
With radio broadcasts absent at Nixa games, Retone and Hartwell have been appointed the title of "The Voices of Nixa basketball." They’re endured struggles. For instance, coach Jay Osborne reminded them after the first game, in which Nixa played Joplin, that they can’t refer to any team as Eagles since both schools share the same nickname. Lesson learned when Nixa hosted Joplin two weeks ago.
“They’re getting better and better,” Osborne said, echoing the reviews of many listeners.
Interestingly, Retone and Hartwell don’t consider themselves outgoing by any means. But behind the mic, their personalities change.
“The first few games I did this, I was timid,” Retone said. “But I feel I’ve gotten better. My skills have improved. I know what I want to say and am confident with what I have to say. I’m not a very social person, so getting to talk in front of 400-600 people a night has been life-changing for me.”
“I was a very shy person before I started doing this,” Hartwell sad. “When I first started announcing, it was the last thing I wanted to do. Then, I started to get into it more and now I’m confident. I like to analyze and feel I’m good at seeing what’s going on on the floor.”
