Joe Reid knew Indiana coaches repeatedly were on hand to scout his teammates on the Rawlings Arkansas Prospects Platinum last summer. The Nixa catcher later discovered he hadn't escaped the attention of the Hoosiers, even though he was committed to Oklahoma State at the time.
Once his recruiting door re-opened, Indiana was quickly on the scene, ultimately leading to Reid signing with the Hoosiers during the spring signing period.
"(Indiana) got the chance to see me play quite a bit last summer, 20 games or so," Reid said. "Once I de-committed to OSU, they knew what I brought to the table and immediately came after me."
Reid felt very much wanted by IU.
"The biggest thing is they were making me a priority, whereas a lot of schools were telling me, ‘It’s late in the game and we could use you.’ But I didn’t feel like they were making a huge effort to bring me there," Reid said. "Indiana really wanted me. I was their number one target.
"I took my time and made sure this was the best decision for me," he added. "It was obvious where I need to be."
Indiana's most famous baseball alumni is Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber. He was selected fourth overall in the first round of the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft, after being a two-time First-Team All-American during his three years at Indiana. Schwarber was a catcher with the Hoosiers.
"He’s a great player," Reid said. "They’ve had a good tradition of catchers. There are a couple other players who caught there who are playing professionally, which is the goal. I hope to keep that run going."
Reid has been impressed with Indiana coach Jeff Mercer and his assistants. The staff led the Hoosiers to the Big 10 regular-season championship in their first go-around at IU last year. The Hoosiers were 9-6 this year.
"Out of all the visits I took during the recruiting process from my freshman year to my senior year, I haven’t felt more at home with any other coaching staff," Reid said. "It feels like a big family and they’re a winning program. Sometimes, I found good coaches, but they weren’t on the same page as the rest of the coaching staff. At Indiana, everyone’s on board."
Reid is understandably relieved to have his college choice made and his recruiting process that was four years in the making behind him. In addition to Oklahoma State, Reid gave St. Louis a verbal commitment. Coaching changes involving the assistants who recruited him leaving those schools prompted him to look elsewhere.
"A coach invited me and two teammates (from a summer-ball team) to my first camp, which was at Mizzou during the second week of my freshman year," Reid said. "All three of us ended up getting offers from Mizzou, even though none of us had ever had one high school practice. That was a pretty eye-opening check point. We were all super young and didn’t know what we wanted to do, yet. From there, things kind of took off.
“During every step of the recruiting process, I feel it went how it was supposed to go," he added. "I learned a lot. I wouldn’t change anything about how the whole process went and wouldn’t change where I’m at."
Reid remains perplexed why Missouri State never make a run at him. The Bears did reel in Nixa senior pitcher Ace Akers.
“I always thought I wanted to go as far away as possible. But I thought about staying at home," Reid said. "By my senior year, I realized how good we have it here and considered staying close to home more than I ever have. I had other offers from big-time programs like Oregon State and Mississippi State. But I never had an opportunity to play at Missouri State."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.