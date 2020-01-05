Shelby McMurry had to learn last season how to play without Sparta’s current crop of freshmen and this season has had to learn all over again how to play with them.
It’s made for quite contrasting adjustment periods. She’s adapted quicker to the change in her role this time around while helping the Lady Trojans to a 9-3 record.
McMurry has shifted from point guard to shooting guard and thus is handling the ball less this season compared to a year ago. But she’s part of much more high-powered offense, as evidenced by Sparta’s 66-30 win at Chadwick on Friday.
McMurry played her part in the rout by scoring 15 points.
“It’s been little bit of an adjustment this season,” said McMurry, who averaged 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 3.0 assists last season. “But we’ve all taken to it well and done it fast. I’d played with (the current freshmen) since we were 5 and 6 years old.”
“I think it was more of an adjustment for Shelby to playing with the older kids last year, with her teammates being different,” coach Josh Loveland said. “Early last year, she was shoot, shoot, shoot and we needed her to attack the rim and shoot. But our play really evolved late when she learned to attack the rim, draw defenders and hit the open man.
“This year, there was an adjustment period for her, too,” he added. “She didn’t have to do as much. She was a little hesitant attacking the rim early on. But the past four or five games, she’s getting that aggressiveness back. Her and Laney (Humble) are starting to jell.”
Humble, who has taken over Sparta’s point guard duties, burned Chadwick for a game-high 27 points.
Sparta has scored 80 points or more three time already.
“We’ve been working hard to prepare for this game. We had a one-point win against them last year,” McMurry said. “We moved the ball better tonight than we did against them last year. Last year we had to slow it down and watch our passes. Now we’re really moving the ball around.”
“I felt like we played really well tonight,” Loveland said. “Our intensity on defense was pretty good. The biggest part was the way the ball moved. Everybody touched the ball. We flew up the court against their press, which made for some easy (buckets).”
Loveland challenged his team after a 2-2 showing at the Walnut Grove Tournament. The Lady Trojans lost for a second time to Hartville.
“We came in fairly early for practice on New Year’s Day at 8:30. They were saying, ‘It’s New Year’s, why are we in here so early?’” Loveland said. “I told them, ‘We’ve got to be hungry.’ We got an opportunity to play Hartville for a second time and we came out slow and were disappointed again.
“We really got after it the last couple of days,” he added. “I thought it showed tonight. Our intensity on defense was good. There was no slowing us down.”
Sparta hosts its own Lady Trojan Classic this week. The top three seeds are defending tourney champion Blue Eye, Sparta and Chadwick.
SPARTA (66) — Humble 10 4-4 27, Diers 2 0-0 5, Fulton 0 0-2 0, Case 1 0-0 2, McMurry 7 1-4 15, Wilks 2 0-1 4, Holt 4 0-0 10, Brown 1 0-1 3.
CHADWICK (66) — Smith 2 0-0 4, Nalley 2 0-0 6, Par. Gilbert 2 0-0 4, Jones 1 8-12 10, Pai. Gilbert 2 0-0 4, Grimes 1 0-0 2.
Sparta 26 13 19 8 - 66
Chadwick 7 6 9 5 - 30
3-point goals - Humble 3, Holt 2, Nalley 2, Diers, Brown.
