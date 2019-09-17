Ozark’s softball won four of five games at the Ozarks Fall Festival over the weekend
The Lady Tigers’ lone loss was a 10-2 setback at the hands of Francis Howell Central. Abby Ford was 2-for-3.
Savannah Hughes fired a shutout in Ozark’s 8-0 win against Grain Valley. She allowed five hits. Maddy Spies was 3-for-4.
Emily Schmucker went 3-for-3 in the Lady Tigers’ 12-1 rout of Oak Grove.
Schmucker homered while driving in four runs in Ozark’s 12-6 victory over Rolla. The Lady Tigers rallied from a 5-3 deficit. Schmucker, Ford and Athena Andrews each had two hits.
Ozark opened the tourney with a 3-0 blanking of Monett, as Hattie Depee hurled a three-hitter. Spies homered. Spies and Kenna Mayfield both banged out two hits.
The Lady Tigers (9-4) are at Nixa today.
