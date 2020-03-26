Clayton Engel is intent on turning an interruption into an extension.
If all goes as planned, and with the coronavirus disease, of course, nothing is a guarantee, Engel will be back next year for what will be somewhat of a second senior season at Drury for the Ozark grad and Panthers slugging right fielder.
Like all NCAA spring sports athletes, Engel is being granted another year of eligibility due to the shutdown of college spring sports earlier this month. Drury was 20 games into its season that included a road trip to Hawaii when stoppage was ordered.
"I’m waiting on some policy decisions to be made from Drury’s side of things, for details to get solidified," Engel said, referring to scholarship money and how it will be doled out between fifth-year seniors and incoming freshmen. "I’m definitely leaning toward coming back to Drury and playing. I want to get back and make it work somehow."
It's a scenario he never could have envisioned until a couple of weeks ago.
"I’m graduating in May with a degree in business management," Engel said. "Before (the stoppage), I was ready to be done with school. I was really looking forward and hoping to get an opportunity to keep playing baseball (professionally). That’s what I wanted to do 100 percent. But after all this has gone down, I’ve reconsidered and realized it would be an awesome opportunity for me to come back to Drury and continue studying."
When this season ended, Engel was hitting .325 with two home runs and 18 RBIs. He started the year in a 2-for-15 funk. But he had turned things around and was in a 14-of-31 stretch when play was halted.
"It was the best weather I’d ever seen in February," Engel said. "I felt like we were having a great season. We were ready to keep plugging away and just starting our conference play. The first chunk of our season, the non-conference part of our schedule, had prepared us well. We were pumped and ready for competitive conference play.
"Like normal early in the season, I had some struggles," he added. "But I was figuring out some things. I was starting to see the ball well and being comfortable in the batter’s box. My confidence was great and I was feeling batter every day. Then, it all stopped."
Assuming Engel comes back next year, he can continue his assault on Drury's records book. In 2019, he set single-season Panthers records with 63 runs scored and 137 total bases and tied single-season marks with 12 home runs and 21 doubles. His 61 RBIs were the second-highest total in school history.
Engel's career totals are 190 hits, 17 home runs, 74 extra-base hits, 138 runs, 127 RBIs and a .316 batting average.
"I’m thankful for the opportunity to succeed at Drury for possibly five years," he said. "It’s been great to be consistent. But what has stood out for me and what I’ve really enjoyed is my teammates. I’m proud of being on the same teams with all those guys. We went far in the playoffs last year. I’d like to go farther."
What could sway Engel away from Drury is a MLB chance. He's been the subject of conversations scouts have had with Panthers coaches in preparation for the MLB First-Year Player Draft June 10-12.
"I had some attention this year, but no direct contact," Engel said of MLB scouts. "If it doesn’t work out (professionally), I’d like to own a business. I’m studying for my MBA (Master's Degree in Business Administration). My wife and I would like to start an orphanage at some point. I’ve got a lot of things I’d like to do."
Engel has enjoyed his travels while playing summer ball in Denver in the Mile High Collegiate League and in Asheboro, North Carolina, in the Coastal Plains Collegiate League. He's waiting to see if there will be such an opportunity this summer.
Engel has bounced back as well as anyone could have possibly expected from the life-threatening injuries he sustained while in Colorado. A hiking trip accident at Estes Park resulted in him suffering a skull fracture, fractured vertebra and leg injuries which required skin grafts. Over the past three years, he hasn't had any flareups related to those injuries.
"I haven’t had any lingering effects," Engel said. "I had a full recovery, which was a miracle I’m so thankful for. After the rehab, I got all my strength back. I didn’t have any setbacks."
However, Engel finds himself in a quandary related to maintaining his strength and his timing at the plate. Coronavirus quarantine efforts have forced fitness facilities of all kinds to close their doors.
"I’m still trying to get a grasp on that," Engel said about getting in a daily work out. "I’m trying to figure out how to do that. I don’t know where to work out right now. I’m trying to find a place that is open. My church has a gym, but they shut down. We’re not allowed in the Drury weight room or hitting facility. So, it’s been challenging and a struggle to get into a routine."
As much as Engel's present and future have completely changed, his faith in God has kept him optimistic all will end well.
"This whole thing came out of nowhere. To be a month into the season and have everything shut down, it was hard on everyone. It was hard on our coaches and hard on me and my teammates," Engel said. "We didn’t know how to react. We kind of looked at each other and said, ‘Is this real, are you serious?’
"But I’m encouraged," he added. "God is good and I know He has a plan for our lives. I know things are going crazy and everyone may feel like things are spinning out of control. Amidst all the confusion, though, He has an awesome plan. I’ve been trusting in that."
