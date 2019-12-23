Ozark senior Madi Braden hasn’t enjoyed her experiences to date at the Pink & White Lady Classic. Over the past three seasons, the Lady Tigers haven’t made their way to the semifinal round.
Ozark is 5-5 at the Pink & White during that stretch, losing to Rogersville twice, Republic, Aurora and Rogersville.
“We’ve watched games and thought, ‘That could have been us,’” Braden said.
This time around, the Lady Tigers are hoping to have their Pink & White moment and then some. Ozark is the No. 2 seed in the White Division and will open versus Marshfield at 11 a.m. at the O-Reilly Family Events Center.
Looming as a semifinal matchup, if the seeds hold true, would be Ozark opposite No. 3 Strafford. The four-time defending Class 3 state champion Lady Indians had won 121 consecutive games entering their game Friday against Rogersville.
Strafford is off to a 6-0 start this season in the post-Hayley Frank era.
“It would be so much fun to play them,” Ozark center Katie Mayes said. "Obviously, they’re still a really good team. It would be a good game.”
With an eye on Strafford’s winning streak, the Lady Tigers will be Strafford fans the first two rounds of the tourney.
“We want to the ones to break it,” Braden said. “We’ve been looking to play them for a few years. To finally play them would be special.”
Braden adds she and her teammates will set themselves up for failure if they don’t first focus on Marshfield. The Ozark-Marshfield winner will meet the Rogersville-Skyline winner.
“I think why we’ve done bad the last few years is we’ve been focused on other games, instead of the one we were about to play,” Braden said.
“We’ve laid an egg a few times in the Pink & White,” Ozark coach David Brewer said. “I just want to find a way to win. I want to beat Marshfield. We have Marshfield first and Skyline or Rogersville.
“It’s a difficult bracket,” he added. “I don’t know how Republic is a six seed. Strafford is different than they were last year. But until they are beat, they’re the team."
Spokane and high-scoring center Paige Tate will meet Republic in the first round at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Tate has had games of 32 and 40 points earlier this month.
In the Pink Division, Nixa is the No. 3 seed and Clever the No. 6 seed. The Lady Eagles meet Hillcrest in the opening round at 2 p.m. Thursday at Wieser Gym. The Lady Jays face Lebanon in the first round at 12:30 p.m. at Weiser.
If Nixa and Clever both win, they’ll meet in the second round.
“With so many good teams, we have two goals," Nixa coach Jennifer Perryman said. “The first is to play all four days and the second is to play in O’Reilly each day after day one. If we achieve those two goals, we will be successful.”
Nixa gained a boost by finishing as runner-up at the Olathe East (Kansas) Tournament. Guard Alie Kamies was named to the All-Tournament Team, after hitting a game-winning shot in the semifinal round.
“I saw so many good things from our kids. The fight and determination is unbelievable in them,” Perryman said. “I also saw our bench step up and really help us. If we can get consistent depth, we will be a tough team down the stretch.
“Ali is having a great start to her season," she added. "I’m proud of her for overcoming some mental errors and taking that last shot against Olathe South. I hope it shows her how much I believe in her as well as her teammates do.”
Clever coach Dan Jones is leery of Lebanon and its Hall of Fame coach, Jacky Payne.
“If you were going to draw an unseeded team, (Lebanon) is not the one to draw,” Jones said. “I think they definitely are as good or better than a lot of the teams that drew seeds. We would love to get to the next round on the winners' side, that is always special in a tournament like this.
“We are not partial to who we are going to play,” he added. “Whether it is Nixa or Hillcrest, we know it will be a tough matchup, especially for a Class 3 team against a Class 5 team. We love those challenges, though. They are the games that prepare us the most for the playoffs.”
Also on the same side of the bracket as Nixa and Clever is No. 2 West Plains. The Lady Zizzers beat Clever 51-38 in the championship game of the Fair Grove Tournament.
“They are very athletic, have some length, and play that tough matchup zone,” Jones said. “We know we are capable of beating them, after having a six-point lead against them midway through the third quarter. We came up empty, but since then we have been shooting lights out. In practice the other day, the girls were talking about how they would like a rematch.”
