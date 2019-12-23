The consensus among area coaches is none of their teams have an easy road in any round at the Blue & Gold Tournament.
In the more glorified Gold Division, Ozark is the No. 2 seed and faces a first-round matchup against West Plains. The Tigers are on the same side of the bracket as No. 3 Greenwood, No. 6 Mt. Vernon, No. 7 Strafford and upstart Spokane.
No. 1 Kickapoo and No. 4 Republic are on the other half of the bracket.
“Our bracket is very tough,” Ozark coach Mark Schweitzer said. “I think any of the top four seeds on our side can make a case to be in the one- or two-seed positions. We are honored to be given the two seed and I am definitely challenging my kids to back it up. I think they are up for the challenge.”
The Tigers could meet two of the top players in the state in Kickapoo’s Anton Brookshire and Greenwood’s Aminu Mohammed. Ozark nearly saw Mohammed last year, but Greenwood was knocked off by Stockton in the first round.
“Kickapoo has a supporting cast that can make you pay, if you try to do too much to stop Anton,” Schweitzer said. “Greenwood was a bit of a surprise as the three seed. I honestly thought they would be a one or a two, given their dominance, being the host school, a defending state champion and a power-five recruit (in Mohammed).
“Republic is a very intelligent and well-coached basketball team that can beat anybody, as well,” he added. “They haven’t been talked about much. They are also a deserving higher seed and I bet they play with a bit of a chip on their shoulders coming in as a four seed.”
Ozark will face West Plains at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena.
Spokane, off to a 7-1 start, hopes to make some noise and pull off a first-round upset of Strafford, which opened its season by winning the Forsyth Tournament championship.
The Owls and Indians will play at 5 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena.
“I think our game with Strafford has the potential to be one of the better first-round games,” Spokane coach Kyle Johnson said. “We are looking forward to playing them. They are talented, well-coached and will be a tough opponent. We will have to play well if want any chance at pulling an upset.”
A Spokane win and the Owls likely would get a matchup against Ozark.
“It would mean a lot to the boys to get a chance at Ozark,” Johnson said. “A lot of them have friends that go to school there and they would definitely be excited to play them. I think whenever you get an opportunity to play a school that's close by but a lot bigger in terms of size, you feel that you have a little extra to prove.”
Spokane forward Zayne Gale suffered a broken nose a week ago. While playing with a protective mask, he responded with 22 points and nine rebounds against School of the Ozarks and 19 points and seven rebounds versus Mansfield.
In the Blue Division, Nixa (5-2) is the No. 2 seed and is paired up with Willow Springs in the first round at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hammons Student Center. If the Eagles win, they’ll take on the Houston-Crane winner.
Nixa coach Jay Osborne will have respect whoever his counterpart is, taking note of Willow springs coach Mike Wilson, Houston coach Rod Gorman and Crane coach Kevin Smith.
“Our four-team quad has some of the better coaches around and Hall of Fame coaches in Gorman and Wilson,” said Osborne a Hall of Fame coach himself. “They’ll be two of the better coached teams and I think Smith is a good coach, too. Whoever we play will be well prepared and fundamentally sound. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Osborne plans to free up Nixa’s leading scorer, Josh Mason, of the team’s point guard duties.
“We’ve got some other kids we’re going to have run the point for us," Osborne said. “We want to get Josh on a wing. We’ve been doing way too much one pass and shoot or no pass and shoot. That can’t happen. We’ve got to do a better job of sharing the basketball.
“We’ve had point guards here who have been our leading scorer several times. But point guards have to get us in our offense and get the ball moving,” he added. “We’ve got some other guys who can get us in our offense. I’ve never really been big on this guy is our point guard and this guy is our off-guard. All guards should have to dribble the ball and handle the ball. Josh will still have the ball in his hands a lot.”
The top seed in the Blue Division is Willard, Bolivar is No. 3 and Hartville No. 4.
If No. 8 Clever can get past Hillcrest in the first round at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the Jays likely would meet Willard and coach Jeremy Dresslaer, a Willard grad.
The tourney will run from Thursday through Saturday, take Sunday off and conclude on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.