Ozark, Nixa and Clever were opening-round winners in the Blue & Gold Tournament on Thursday.
In the Gold Division, Ozark edged West Plains 57-52. A.J. Elliott netted 24 points to lead the Tigers.
Spokane lost to Strafford 66-40. Zayne Gale scored 13 points for the Owls.
In the Blue Division, Nixa doubled up Willow Springs 63-31. Kaleb Wofford had 12 points and Collin Ruffin 11 to top the Eagles.
Clever took care of Hillcrest by a 57-42 count. Taylor Genzler broke loose for 23 points and Jake Twigg chipped in with 14.
