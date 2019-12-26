Ozark, Nixa and Clever were first-round winners in the Pink & White Lady Classic on Thursday.
In the White Division, Ozark bombed Marshfield 53-18. Katie Mayes led the Lady Tigers with 16 points, while Madi Braden added 14, Anna Hitt contributed a dozen.
Spokane bowed to Republic 51-33. Raylen Wallace’s 12 paced the Lady Owls.
In the Pink Division, Nixa routed Hillcrest 71-18. The Lady Eagles received 12 points from Ali Kamies and Rhianna Gibbons and 10 points each from Adelyn Weaver 10, Gabby Nielsen.
Clever took care of Lebanon by a 71-53 count. Allie Clevenger poured in 25 points, Ruthie Brown scored 16 and Mackenzie Simpson 15 for the Lady Jays.
