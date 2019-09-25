Ozark's Talia Hendee carded an 86 for a top-10 finish at the Pearson Invitational on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers finished third in the team standings with a 385.
Nixa was ninth with a 438. The Lady Eagles were led by Shelbi Miller with a 106
