Nixa's boys basketball team opened its season at the Norm Stewart Classic in Columbia on Sunday and puled out a 79-54 victory against St. Elizabeth.
The Eagles received seven points and 10 rebounds from Evann Long, 13 points apiece from Josh Mason and Jason Jones and 10 points each from Tanner Collard and Kael Combs.
The Classic named Long the game's MVP.
Ozark wins two of three
Ozark’s girls basketball team bounce back from an opening-round loss at the Great 8 Classic in Rogers, Arkansas, to win its final two games.
The Lady Tigers were edged by eventual tourney champ Nettleton, Arkansas, 58-57. Ozark let a 30-20 lead slip away. Madi Braden topped the Lady Tigers with 14 points .
Ozark (3-1) went on to whip Ft. Smith Southside, Arkansas 83-25, and beat Rogers, Arkansas, 61-36.
Katie Mayes made the All-Tournament Team
Lady Jays runner-up
Alli Clevenger powered Clever’s girls basketball team into the championship game at the Fair Grove Tournament, as the Lady Jays beat the host Lady Eagles 64-49 Thursday.
Clevenger poured in a career-high 35 points.
Clever lost to West Plains 51-38 in the final. The Lady Jays let a 32-26 third-quarter lead slip away. Clevenger had a dozen points.
In first-round play earlier in the week, Clever downed Springfield Catholic 59-27. Clevenger netted 17 points and Ruthie Brown aded 14.
Lady Eagles fall at home
Nixa’s girls basketball team bowed to Fayetteville, Arkansas, 59-49 Friday.
Billings takes second
Billings’ boys basketball team finished second at Pierce City Tournament, falling to Greenwood 84-53 in final Saturday.
The Wildcats edged Pierce City 51-50 in a semifinal. Braden Ray scored 15 points and Hayden Fender collected 12 rebounds and four assists.
Earlier in the tourney, Billings beat Purdy 64-34. Colton Plowman netted 23 points.
Snyder reaches milestone
Ozark’s Wyatt Snyder recorded his 100th career victory over the weekend as the Ozark wrestling team debuted at the Fox Duals.
Cardinals tourney champs
Chadwick’s boys basketball team captured the Fordland Tournament title by beating Morrisvile in the final Saturday.
Earlier in the tourney, the Cardinals downed Sparta 75-56.
The Cardinals’ Trent Nalley and Hayden Rozell were selected to the All-Tournament Team.
Sparta beat Fordland 54-48 for third place. The Trojans’ Dakota Lafferty, who made the All-Tournament Team, scored a career-high 31 points.
Owls finish second
Spokane’s boys basketball team suffered its first defeat on the season while losing to Miller 64-47 in the title game of the Marionville Tournament on Saturday.
Zayne Gale and Jackson Bray were named to the All-Tournament Team for the Owls (4-1).
Lady Owls go to 4-1
Spokane’s girls basketball team concluded play at the Blue Eye Tournament by edging Glendale 50-44.
Paige Tate scored 20 and Raylen Wallace had 11 for the Lady Owls (4-1).
Earlier in the tourney, Spokane lost 44-42 to Hollister, as Tate scored 16 points.
Lady Trojans defeated
Sparta’s girls basketball team fell to Hartville 69-54 Friday
Billings champs at Everton
Billings’ girls basketball team beat Golden City 70-68 in overtime in the championship game of the Everton Tournament on Friday.
Bella Harter poured in 23 points.
