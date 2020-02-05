The combination of Kyler Tennis and Hayden Fender powered Billings’ boys basketball team to a 79-61 triumph over Spokane on Tuesday.
Tennis and Fender both posted a double-double. Tennis collected 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Fender garnered 18 points, 11 boards and three blocked shots. He was 9-of-12 form the field.
Colton Plowman added 15 and Jacob Henry contributed seven assists.
The Wildcats, who improved to 5-0 at home, were on top by 18 points, 42-24, by halftime.
Sparta bows to Blue Eye
Sparta’s boys basketball team fell by a 52-36 count to Blue Eye on Tuesday, despite Dakota Lafferty’s game-high 21 points Tuesday.
Nixa, Republic tie
Nixa’s wrestling team whipped Kickapoo 54-25 and tied with Republic 42-all in a double-dual Tuesday.
Peyton Moore (120 pounds), Dylan Carter (152) and John Gholson (220) picked up pins for the Eagles in both duals. Moore has won seven matches in a row. Ashlyn Eli (106) won by pin in :21 versus Kickapoo.
Chadwick girls victorious
Chadwick’s girls basketball team pulled out a 54-43 win over Gainesville. Steve Jones and Paris Gilbert both needed 22 points for the Lady Cards (15-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.