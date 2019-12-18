Spokane’s boys basketball team upped its record to 7-1 by edging Mansfield 58-52 Tuesday.
Zayne Gale, playing with a broken nose, poured in 18 points to lead the Owls. Jackson Bray added 17 points and Daniel Newell chipped in with 11
Lady Owls lose to Mansfield
Spokane’s girls basketball team lost to Mansfield 68-53.
The Lady Owls’ Paige Tate scored 23 points, Raylen Wallace 16 and Micayla McClure 12
Wildcats beaten by Greenwood
Billings shot 52 percent from the field and put up 42 second-half points, but bowed to Greenwood 91-70.
Colton Plowman’s 19 points topped the Wildcats. Braden Ray scored 18 points, Jacob Henry 12 and Kyler Tennis 10.
