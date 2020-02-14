Ozark's girls basketball team suffered its first COC loss, a 65-57 setback at the hands of Carl Junction on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers let a 53-37 lead slip away, while being outscored 28-4 down the stretch. All four of Ozark's points in the fourth quarter came from the free-throw line.
Anna Hitt's 19 points and Madi Braden's 17 topped the Lady Tigers (18-5 overall and 5-1 in the COC).
Ozark whipped Joplin 61-11 Monday, as Olivia Hanks netted seven 3-pointers and Lyla Watson had four treys.
Tigers tumble at Joplin
Ozark's boys basketball team dropped a 74-69 decision to Joplin on Tuesday for the Tigers' first COC loss.
Ozark (13-8 and 3-1) received 15 points from AJ Elliott, 11 from Tyler Harmon and 10 from Ethan Whatley.
Chadwick wins big
Chadwick's girls basketball team took care of School of the Ozarks by a 58-18 count Monday.
Abi Smith's 23 points led the Lady Cardinals.
Tate, Spokane triumph
Paige Tate collected 38 points and 21 rebounds to power Spokane's girls basketball team past Purdy 61-33 Monday.
The Lady Owls improved to 13-9 overall and 4-1 in the SWCL.
Lady Jays split pair
Clever's girls basketball team fell to Strafford 60-44 Monday. The Lady Jays won at Stockton 63-53 Thursday.
Allie Clevenger scored 26 points against Strafford. Clever had 28 points opposite Stockton, while Ruthie Brown had 16 and Jordan Palmer 11.
Billings bows to Crane
Billings' boys basketball team lost 69-57 to Crane in an SWCL showdown Tuesday.
Colton Plowman was 9-of-12 from the field while scoring 21 points to lead the Wildcats. Hayden Fender recorded nine blocks and Braden Ray added a dozen points and eight rebounds.
