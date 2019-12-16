Richard Rehagen announced at the Nixa football team’s post-season banquet Sunday that the 2019 season was his finale and he is retiring after 25 years as part of the Eagles’ coaching staff.
Rehagen was Nixa’s head coach the past 11 seasons, after previously being an assistant for 14 years. He retires as the winningest coach in the program’s history, compiling an 80-57 record.
Rehagen led the Eagles to their first and only appearance in a state championship game in 2014. Nixa also made the state semifinal round under Rehagen in 2009, 2011 and 2014, and 2015.
The Eagles were 5-6 overall, 4-5 and tied for third in the COC and Class 5 District 6 runner-up this year.
