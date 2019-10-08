Nixa’s soccer team took care of Joplin by a 3-2 count Tuesday.
Zach Naugle, Aidan Matlock and Carson Beets each netted a goal for Nixa. Beets and Brock Nelson both had an assist.
Nixa improved to 10-4 overall and 5-1 in the COC. Joplin fell to 7-4 and 3-3.
