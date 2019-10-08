Emily Morton was 5-for-5 in the Nixa softball team’s 15-7 victory versus Carl Junction on Tuesday.
Morton’s big day upped her batting average to .413. She is 11-of-14 in the Lady Eagles’ last four games.
Katie Faulk and Emma Vincent both homered. Ellie Osborne was 3-for-5 and Faulk, Vincent, Dakota Hale, Phoebe Gardner and Maya Herman each had two hits.
Nixa (14-12) has nine of its last 10 games.
Ozark beats Republic
Ozark put together 10 hits while whipping Republic 8-1 Tuesday.
