The pitching of Maddy Meirerer and Anna Baker helped Nixa’s softball team win both of its games at the Springfield Invitational on Friday.
Baker fired a two-hitter in the Lady Eagles’ 3-1 win over Camdenton. She struck out five and walked no one. She threw a strike on 56 of 79 pitches.
Katie Faulk was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Emily Morton had an RBI single.
Meirerer allowed six hits and fanned five in the Lady Eagles’ 10-1 win over Hillcrest.
Morton was 3-for-3 with a home run and Maya Herman was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Nixa upped its record to 10-12.
