Nixa's tennis team beat Clever 9-0 Monday.
The Lady Eagles won four matches 8-0.
Nixa 9 Clever 0
Singles — (N) Megan Brassard def (C) Sydney Jennings 8-0; (N) Arabella Cosgrove def (C) Ruth Marie Brown 8-2; (N) Kiersten Bybee def (C) Justise Boehne 8-0; (N) Anna Martens def (C) Amy Kozisek 8-1; (N) Ellie Martens def (C) Carly Simpson 8-1; (N) Morgan Ansley def (C) Mackenzie Simpson 8-2
Doubles — (N) Brassard/Bybee def (C) Jennings/Boehne 8-5; (N) Cosgrove/E. Martens def (C) Brown/C. Simpson 8-0; (N) A. Martens/Ansley def (C) Kozisek/M. Simpson 8-0
