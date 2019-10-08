Nixa’s tennis team fell to Kickapoo 5-0 in a Class 2 District 10 semifinal Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles’ No. 1 doubles team of Megan Brassard and Kiersten Bybee dropped an 9-6 decision in the closest match of the afternoon.
In the other semifinal, Ozark fell to Glendale 5-0.
Kickapoo 5, Nixa 0
Doubles
No. 1 — (K) Jadyn Wersinger/Ansantae Haanstad def (N) Megan Brassard/Kiersten Bybee 8-6; No. 2 — (K) Esther Choe/Brylen Brotherton def (N) Arabella Cosgrove/Ellie Martens 8-2; No. 3 — (K) Marissa Scott/Rachel Schmeider def (N) Anna Martens/Morgan Ansley 8-3
Singles
No. 4 — (K) Ansantae Haanstad def (N) Ellie Martens 6-1, 6-0; No. 6 — (K) Rachel Schmieder def (N) Morgan Ansley 6-1,6-1
