Clever’s girls basketball team ran its winning streak against Crane to four games by downing the Lady Pirates 87-53 Thursday.
The Lady Jays put up 55 points in the first half alone while leading by 27 points at halftime.
Allie Clevenger netted a game-high 26 points for Clever, while Carly Simpson made six 3-point goals and scored a season-high 24 points, Ruthie Brown added 16 and Madison Gladney 15.
Eagles rally for road win
Nixa’s boys basketball team pulled out a come-from-behind 51-45 victory at Parkview on Thursday.
The Eagles faced deficits of 25-17 at halftime and 37-29 after three quarters, before outscoring the Vikings 22-8 in the final quarter. Kael Combs topped Nixa (5-2) with 13 points.
Trojans win again
Sparta’s boys basketball team continued its winning ways by edging Bradleyville 55-51 Thursday.
The Trojans (5-2) have won five in a row.
Lady Eagles tumble
Nixa’s girls basketball team suffered a 56-42 setback at the hands of Kickapoo on Thursday.
Harter, Billings victorious
Bella Harter’s 24 points powered Billings’ girls basketball team to a 46-42 triumph against Marionville on Thursday.
Lady Cards win
Chadwick’s girls basketball team whipped Seymour 77-25 Thursday.
