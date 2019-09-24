Ozark's soccer team improved to 9-1 on the season by shutting out Jefferson City Helias 4-0 in Jeff City on Saturday.
Troy Davidson topped the Tigers with a pair of goals. Wade Korns and TK Stine also got in on the scoring.
Goalkeeper Mark Shtevnin posted the shutout, with help from defenders Mason Demoss, Seth Glossip, Joe VanHoesen, Caleb Clancy, Riley Shelton, Brandon Ward, and Sean Poppe.
