Valuing lessons learned and even confidence gained, Ozark coach Mark Schweitzer leaves no doubt he's glad the Tigers faced their upcoming Sectional foe, Columbia Rock Bridge, twice in mid-January.
Ozark bowed to the Bruins 76-65 in the championship game of the Sedalia Tournament and lost to them again 55-46 a week later in a neutral setting at Camdenton.
Ozark (18-11) and Rock Bridge (23-3) will meet at Camdenton again Wednesday with a Class 5 Quarterfinal berth on the line.
Schweitzer values highly that his team has experience against the defending state champs.
"I don't think our kids will be intimidated or scared of them. That comes from playing them twice already," Schweitzer said. "I feel our kids don't think they have played their best game against them, yet. We don't feel we played as well as we're capable of. A lot of that is due to (Rock Bridge) because they are so good defensively.
"We're going to do our best to have our kids in position to make plays and get our best performance out of us," he added. "We think that's good enough to win. We're capable of beating them. But it won't be an easy task."
"We've played them OK, but not great," Ozark center A.J. Elliott said. "It's a game we can win if we play to our abilities. Playing them twice, it lets you know what's coming. You don't expect anything new. We've probably seen most everything they have. We may see a few new things this time, but nothing huge."
In both Ozark-Rock Bridge games, both teams enjoyed stretches of success. The Tigers led the great majority of the first half in the teams' first meting. Over the course of the games, the Bruins gradually pulled away.
"They were both close games that Rock Bridge kind of controlled," Schweitzer said. "That gives us something to go off of and look at the game film and see what we can do differently. There's a very fine line between a win and a loss in Class 5."
Schweitzer's scouting report on Rock Bridge is that the Bruins won't get rattled and will work toward a half-court tempo.
"There's no way to speed them up," Schweitzer said. "They have a point guard who dictates the tempo and their coach has them slow it down on the offensive end. They make you guard for at least 30 seconds before they really try to do anything. In regard to their shot selection, they take shots they like. If they don't like what they have, they back it out and run another play. So, there will be a lot of offensive sets with a lot of ball-screens (to defend). They like to dribble-drive to the hole. You have to box them out because they have 'bigs' they run in off their bench.
"If you foul them and put them on the line, they make free throws," he added. "They don't beat themselves. They don't turn it over. They're a disciplined and well-coached team. They do a lot of little things well. We're going to have to be very focused on the defensive end."
Elliott also has been impressed with Bruins playmaker Xavier Sykes, a transfer from Jefferson City Helias.
"He's quick, good with the ball and handles it well," Elliott said. "He doesn't turn it over very often. It's hard to pressure him. If we can slow him down and kind of contain the rest of them, I think we'd have a good chance."
Schweitzer plans to have Ozark make an annual trip to Columbia or Jefferson City to be exposed to the style of officiating in the central part of the state.
"Physicality was a big issue in both of our games (with Rock Bridge)," he said. "We have to be tougher and more physical. They played at a different level of physicality than what we were used to, partly because they're in a different part of the state and the game is called a lot differently up there. Our kids have to handle that.
Just as Ozark came back from 13 points down to beat Glendale 59-53 in the Class 5 District 10 championship game, Rock Bridge had to rally from a double-digit deficit to eke out a 52-49 victory in its Class 5 District 9 final matchup against Columbia Battle. Schweitzer was in attendance to scout.
"Rock Bridge was down by 12-13 points in the fourth quarter," Schweitzer said. "They didn't take the lead until the last minute. They have a second life, so to speak, because it looked like Battle was who we were going to be playing. You start focusing in on Battle a little bit more in the third quarter when they got their double-digit lead. But I knew Rock Bridge would make a run. I kept saying, 'This isn't over.' Sure enough, Rock Bridge came back."
The Ozark-Rock Bridge winner will advance to the Quarterfinal round at SBU on Saturday against the Kickapoo-Joplin winner.
