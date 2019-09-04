Ceci Westfall starred in the Ozark volleyball team’s season-opening 25-14, 14-25, 25-22 victory at Glendale on Tuesday.
Westfall collected 13 kills, two blocks and six assists.
Hannah Tadlock contributed six kills, Savannah Eisman and Hannah Vorhies each netted four kills, Ella Scott dished out 29 assists and Morgan Austin had eight assists.
Defensively, Vorhies, Scott, Tadlock, Madison Satterly and Emily Essick all had one block and Olivia Skipworth had 17 digs.
Eagles win league opener
Nixa’s soccer team rolled to a 4-1 COC win over Neosho on Tuesday.
Carson Beets and Zach Naugle both got in on the scoring with a goal apiece and each had an assist. Also netting a goal were Collin Cash and Andrew Butler. Andrew Anello and Zach Reid both had an assist.
The Eagles improved to 1-2.
Nixa netters tumble
Nixa’s tennis team fell 6-3 to Willard on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles’ wins came from No. 3 singles player Kiersten Bybee (8-6), the No. 1 doubles team of Megan Brassard and Bybee (8-1) and the No. 3 doubles team of Ellie Martens and Morgan Ansley (8-5).
Nixa fell 8-6 at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles and lost 9-7 at No. 6 singles.
