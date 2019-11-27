Zayne Gale’s fadeaway 10-foot jumper at the buzzer was the difference in Spokane’s 59-58 victory at Hollister on Tuesday.
Gale’s game-winner capped his 22-point night.
The Owls’ (2-0), who jumped out to a 24-13 lead, received 18 points from Jackson Bray and a dozen from Daniel Newell.
Nixa routs Parkview
Nixa’s girls basketball team debuted with a 78-36 whipping of Parkview.
Clever prevails in opener
Clever’s boys basketball team opened its season with a 57-46 victory versus East Newton.
