Chadwick's girls basketball team edged Dora 49-45 Tuesday.
The Lady Cardinals' Stevi Jones scored 19 points and Paisley Gilbert added 12.
Wildcats win big
Billings’ boys basketball team whipped Ash Grove 75-26 Tuesday.
The Wildcats (10-4) received nine steals from Braden Ray, 16 points and four blocks from Hayden Fender and 13 points from Jace Bradley
Ozark splits duals
Ozark’s wrestling team lost 34-26 to Carthage and beat Reeds Spring 53-21 on Tuesday.
Wyatt Snyder (126), Braxton Strick, Elijah Maskrod (132), Clayton Maison (138), Harper Kissen (182) and Hunter Tennison (285) all picked up wins for Ozark against Carthage.
Maskrod and Tennison both won by fall.
Ozark made some changes to its lineup against Reeds Spring. Levi Maskrod (126), Elijah Maskrod (138), Moison, Ryan Dotson (160), issue, Colby Allen (182), Braegan Patman (195), Sean Collins (220) and Claude Virden (285) won for the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.