Ozark’s tennis team cruised to a 9-0 triumph over Nixa on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers won four matches by an 8-5 score. Winning 8-5 were No.1 singles player Abigail Taylor over Megan Brassard, No. 3 singles player Hannah Metcalf over Kiersten Cosgrove, the No. 2 doubles team of Metcalf and Alena Bulavina and the No. 3 doubles team of Miller Bennett and Madison Tourville over Ellie Martens and Morgan Ansley.
Bennett won 8-0 at No. 5 singles.
Eagles edge Webb City
Goals by Brock Nelson and Andrew Anello lifted Nixa’s soccer team past Webb City 2-1 Tuesday.
Carson Beets and Cooper Hines provided assists for the Eagles (3-2 overall and 2-0 in the COC).
Lady Eagles fall at Willard
Nixa’s softball team couldn’t take advantage of seven Willard errors while falling to the Lady Tigers 6-4.
The Lady Eagles managed just five hits. Emma Vincent doubled and Chloe Krans had a pair of hits.
Maddy Meirerer struck out and walked no one while suffering the loss.
Clever wins at Reeds Spring
Clever's volleyball team downed Reeds Spring 25-23, 26-24 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Carly Debriyn netted nine kills, while Brandy Riley picked up a pair of blocks, Abbi Vanzandt had one block, Kenna Wise contributed nine assists and six digs and Camille Bishop, Anna Kate Riley and Kylie Wenger all had six digs.
Billings gains sweep
Billings's volleyball team rolled to a 25-14, 25-15 whipping of Purdy.
