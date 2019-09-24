Emma Vincent homered, but Nixa's softball team suffered an 8-5 setback at the hands of McDonald County on Monday.
The Lady Eagles (4-10) led 4-3 after four innings.
For Vincent, who is hitting .333, it was her first homer.
Phoebe Gardner was 2-for-4 with a trio of RBIs while raising her batting average to .320. Ellie Osborne also had two hits.
Nixa hosts Branson today. The teams' contest was rained out Tuesday.
