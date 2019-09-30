Morgan Heimer posted a hat trick at the net and at the service line as Billings' volleyball team swept Southwest 25-11, 25-12 Monday.
Heimer had three aces and three blocks, to go along with seven kills and seven digs.
Bailie Williams contribute eight kills and 11 assists and Lauren Hurd added 10 digs.
Lady Jays keep rolling
Clever's volleyball team downed Ash Grove 25-19, 25-21 Monday.
The winners were led by Kenna Wise, who collected eight kills, nine assists and 10 digs. Kylie Wenger had seven kills, Carly Debriyn added nine assists and Annakate Riley chipped in with eight digs.
