Nixa’s volleyball team swept Branson 26-24, 25-20 Tuesday.
Sydney Golden dished out 25 assists for the Lady Eagles, while Kenzie Hines and Jordan Collard both provided seven kills, Jaycee Fixsen and Taylor Golmen each accounted for a pair of blocks, Lexie Gregory added 11 digs and Golden, Lauren Weber and Collard all contributed on ace.
Billings wins big
Billings’ volleyball team rolled past Wheaton 25-22, 25-7 Tuesday.
Morgan Heimer and Bailey Groves combined for 21 kills, with Heimer netting 11 kills, a dozen digs and six aces and Groves collecting 10 kills and seven digs. Bailie Williams had 24 assists.
The Lady Wildcats improved to 12-3-2.
