Nixa’s volleyball team captured its first championship at the Blue Springs South Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Eagles lost two of three matches in pool play, but came back to go undefeated in bracket play.
Nixa fell to Lafayette 24-26, 25-17 and St. James Academy 24-26, 25-18, 25-22, but came back to beat Blue Springs 25-18, 26-24, Lee’s Summit West 20-25, 25-15, 25-20, Park Hill South 25-21, 20-25, 25-23 and downed St. Teresa’s Academy in the final 26-24, 25-22.
The Lady Eagles’ leaders included Jaycee Fixsen with 55 kills, Lexie Gregory with 109 digs, Lauren Weber with 10 blocks, Sydney Golden with 179 assists and Kenzie Hines and Golden with six aces apiece.
Lady Jays consolation champs
Clever’s volleyball team won the consolation bracket of the Verona Tournament on Saturday by splitting with Reeds Spring, falling to Camdenton and beating McDonald County, Hollister and Aurora.
Kenna Wise was named to the All-Tournament Team.
The Lady Jays followed up by falling to Strafford 25-20, 24-26, 25-14 Monday.
Annakate Riley collected three aces, Carly DeBriyn had 10 kills, Camille Bishop got to 22 digs and Wise had 15 assists.
Billings rolls
Billings’ volleyball team gained a 25-11, 25-10 victory versus Marionville on Monday.
The Lady Wildcats received 10 kills and nine digs from Bailey Groves, six kills and 14 digs from Morgan Heimer, 20 assists and nine digs from Bailie Williams and a dozen digs and four kills from Lauren Herd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.