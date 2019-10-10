Kenzie Hines collected six kills, three blocks and 12 digs to lead Nixa’s volleyball team past Webb City 25-14, 25-18 Thursday.
Lexie Gregory added a pair of aces, Sydney Golden contributed 20 assists and Lauren Weber had 12 digs for the Lady Eagles.
