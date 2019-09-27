Nixa’s volleyball team was taken to three sets by Carthage on Thursday, as the Lady Eagles pulled out a 22-25, 25-17, 25-15 victory.
Nixa's Kenzie Hines stood out serving, collecting seven aces, to go along with a pair of blocks.
The Sydney Golden-Taylor combination was rolling, as Golden dished out 35 assists and Golmen netted 15 kills. Lexie Gregory and Lauren Weber both had 13 digs for the Lady Eagles (11-2 overall and 1-1 in the COC).
Billings wins big
Lauren Hurd, Bailey Grove and Morgan Heimer combined for eight blocks in the Billings volleyball team’s 25-15, 25-8 win over Spar on Thursday.
Groves’ night included three blocks, nine kills and 10 digs. Hurd collected there blocks, 14 digs and four kills, Heimer netted six kills, two blocks and eight digs and Bailie Williams had 18 assists.
Clever downs Blue Eye
Clever’s volleyball team had no trouble with Blue Eye on Thursday, netting a 25-17, 25-18 sweep.
The Lady Jays received eight kills from Carly Debriyn, a dozen assists from Kenna Wise and eight digs apiece from Camille Bishop and Annakate Riley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.