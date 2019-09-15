Nixa’s volleyball team remained unbeaten by outlasting Bentonville, Arkansas, 25-17, 25-21, 16-25, 25-14, Friday.
Lauren Weber starred by delivering four aces, to go along with 14 kills. Jaycee Fixsen also netted 14 kills.
Jordan Collard dominated defensively en route to four blocks. Sydney Golden dished out 53 assists and Lexie Gregory had 29 digs.
Nixa (4-0) is at Kickapoo (8-1) on Tuesday.
