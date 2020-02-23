Allie Clevenger poured in 34 points to power Clever's girls basketball team past Lamar 72-48 in Class 3 District 12 action at Aurora on Saturday.
After leading 18-15 at the end of the first quarter, Clever broke away thanks to a 21-10 second quarter.
Mackenzie Simpson contributed 17 points for the Lady Jays (19-8), who will play Aurora (8-18) Tuesday in semifinal Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Spokane, Billings advance
Spokane's girls basketball team took care of Galena 64-43 in a Class 2 District 12 first-round game Saturday.
The Lady Owls' Paige Tate scored 28 points, Raylen Wallace added 20 and Mikayla McClure 10.
Billings downed Marionville 52-34 in another opening-round contest.
The Lady Wildcats had four players score in double figures. Bailey Groves scored 13 points, Hannah Berch 12 and Gracie Vesci 10 and Isabelle Harter 10.
In semifinal action Tuesday, Spokane will meet Greenwood and Billings will face Blue Eye.
Sparta wins big
Sparta's girls basketball team won big, 89-35, over Seymour in Class 2 District 10 action Saturday at Cabool.
The Lady Trojans put up 34 points in the first quarter and 29 in the third quarter.
Sparta (19-8) advances to play Mansfield (21-6) in a semifinal Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Ozark beats Carthage
Ozark's boys basketball team closed out the home portion of its schedule by defeating Carthage 64-53 Friday.
Ozark (16-8 overall and 6-1 in the COC), which has won six of its last seven games, finished 6-0 at home.
Nixa avoids upset
Nixa's boys basketball team edged Neosho 64-63 Friday.
The Eagles (19-6 overall and 7-1 in the COC) have won five in a row and finished 8-1 at home.
Cardinals win easily
Chadwick's boys basketball team whipped Hurley 84-43 in a Class 1 District 4 first-round game Saturday.
The Cardinals (18-7) meet Norwood (17-10) in a semifinal Tuesday. Norwood won the teams' regular-season meeting 59-40.
