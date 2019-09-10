TUESDAY
Baseball — Spokane at Bradleyville; Sparta at Galena; Crane at Billings; Soccer — Ozark at Webb City; Ozark at Neosho; Softball — Ozark at Branson; Nixa at Willard; Tennis — Nixa at Ozark; Monett at Clever; Volleyball — Nixa at Rogersville; Ozark at Kickapoo; Billings Purdy; Clever at Reeds Spring
WEDNESDAY
Tennis — Springfield Central at Ozark
THURSDAY
Baseball — Spokane at Exeter; Southwest at Sparta; Billings at Blue Eye; Cross Country — Ozark, Spokane at Willow Springs Invite; Golf — Nixa, Ozark at Willard Tournament; Soccer — Monett at Nixa; Ozark at Springfield Catholic; Softball — Carthage at Nixa; Webb City at Ozark; Tennis — Joplin at Nixa; Neosho at Ozark; Volleyball — Lebanon at Nixa; Ozark at Jefferson City; Spokane at Sparta; Miller at Billings; New Covenant at Clever
FRIDAY
Baseball — Spokane at Billings; Sparta at Crane; Softball — Ozark Grand Slam; Football — Ozark at Branson; Willard at Nixa; Soccer — Ozark at Parkview Tournament; Swimming — Ozark, Nixa at Ozarks Invitational; Volleyball — Ozark at Effingham, Illinois
SATURDAY
Softball — Ozark Grand Slam; Swimming — Ozark, Nixa at Ozarks Invitational; Tennis — Clever at Forsyth Tournament; Volleyball — Ozark at Effingham, Illinois; Sparta at Forsyth Tournament
