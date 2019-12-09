Monday
Girls basketball — Sparta @ Hollister
Tuesday
Boys basketball – Nixa @ Fayetteville, Arkansas; Spokane @ Ash Grove; Clever @ Republic; Marionville @ Billings; Wrestling — Ozark @ Lebanon; Nixa @ Neosho
Wednesday
Boys basketball — Ozark vs. Maryville @ Glendale Ozark Mountain Shootout
Thursday
Boys basketball — Nixa vs. West Plains @ Carthage Tournament; Hurley @ Billings; Girls basketball — Ozark vs. Dexter @ Poplar Bluff SEMO Border Challenge; Nixa @ Olathe East Invitational; Pierce City @ Spokane; Clever @ Bradleyville; Dora @ Chadwick; Wrestling — Ozark @ Joplin; Nixa @ Lebanon (girls)
Friday
Boys basketball — Nixa vs. Ray-Pec/Joplin @ Carthage Tournament; Ozark @ Har-Ber; School of the Ozarks @ Spokane; Clever @ Reeds Spring; Wheaton @ Sparta; Lutie @ Chadwick; Girls basketball — Ozark vs. Poplar Bluff @ Poplar Bluff SEMO Border Challenge; Nixa @ Olathe East Invitational; School of the Ozarks @ Spokane; Wheaton @ Sparta; Lutie @ Chadwick
Saturday
Boys basketball — Nixa @ Carthage Tournament; Girls basketball — Ozark vs. Cape Notre Dame @ Poplar Bluff SEMO Border Challenge; Nixa @ Olathe East Invitational; Wrestling — Nixa @ Carl Junction Tournament
